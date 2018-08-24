Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 528,083 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 7.6% of Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $99,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28,826.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $174.86 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $213.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%. research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. MED upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.91.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,698.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

