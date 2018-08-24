Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Buys Shares of 53,247 Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 1.8% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 67,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TD Securities lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of NTR opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $58.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

