Friendz Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $111,903.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $111,903.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, DragonEX and The Rock Trading.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00269938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00147989 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032807 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,142,645,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,514,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, The Rock Trading, DragonEX, IDEX, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.