Freshpet Inc (FRPT) COO Sells $747,022.24 in Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 21,584 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $747,022.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,666.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Tuesday, August 21st, Scott James Morris sold 25,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $870,500.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Scott James Morris sold 4,450 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $151,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $181,275.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $115,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $35.10 on Friday. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 130.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $195,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $199,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $217,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.