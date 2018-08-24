Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Stake Raised by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $8.37 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.67 million. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

FSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

