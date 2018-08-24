Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,171,381 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,860,848 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 167,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 138,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 207,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Franklin Street Properties stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 234,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,005. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.67 million. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 7.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

