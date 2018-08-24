Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

FSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

FSP stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.67 million. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

