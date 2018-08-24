Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) VP Steven William Aikman Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $174,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,713.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. 2,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,653. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.65 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 104.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 61.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

