Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) VP Steven William Aikman Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $174,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,713.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. 2,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,653. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.65 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 104.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 61.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
