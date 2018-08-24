Francis J. Pelzer Sells 750 Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Stock

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BNFT traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. 11,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.49. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 0.85. Benefitfocus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Benefitfocus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Benefitfocus to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Benefitfocus from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 59.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.