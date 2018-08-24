Founders Advantage Capital (FCF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FCF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Founders Advantage Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Founders Advantage Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.
Founders Advantage Capital stock opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. Founders Advantage Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$2.65.
About Founders Advantage Capital
Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.
