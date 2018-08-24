Founders Advantage Capital (FCF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FCF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Founders Advantage Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Founders Advantage Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Get Founders Advantage Capital alerts:

Founders Advantage Capital stock opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. Founders Advantage Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$2.65.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$30.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.60 million. Founders Advantage Capital had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

About Founders Advantage Capital

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Founders Advantage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founders Advantage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.