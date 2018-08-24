Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Major Shareholder Ravi Mhatre Buys 166,858 Shares

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) major shareholder Ravi Mhatre bought 166,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $2,516,218.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FTSV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,315. Forty Seven Inc has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.84). sell-side analysts expect that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTSV. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSV. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,252,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

