Forrester Research (FORR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $882.01 million, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.48 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.51%. equities analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $427,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cliff Condon sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $103,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,297 shares of company stock worth $782,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 69.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

