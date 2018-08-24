Forestar Group (FOR) and Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) Critical Review

Forestar Group (NASDAQ: GRIF) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Griffin Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Forestar Group does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and Griffin Industrial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $114.32 million 9.26 $50.25 million N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty $43.88 million 4.52 $4.62 million N/A N/A

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forestar Group and Griffin Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Griffin Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 37.74% 0.01% 0.01% Griffin Industrial Realty -1.53% 0.48% 0.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Forestar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty beats Forestar Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate development company. The company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily single-family residential and mixed-use communities. It also sells residential lots to home builders; and commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, Forestar Group Inc. had 49 entitled, developed, or under development projects in 11 states and 16 markets planned for residential and commercial uses in the United States. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2017, the company owned 35 buildings comprising 23 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,791 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 346 acres of land in Massachusetts, 131 acres of land in Pennsylvania, 18 acres in North Carolina, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

