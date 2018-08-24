Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.30 Million

Analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will post sales of $26.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $26.70 million. Fluidigm reported sales of $23.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full year sales of $108.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.29 million to $110.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $122.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $118.48 million to $127.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 53.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%. The company had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Fluidigm news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 55,763 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $307,811.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 408,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 234.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,070,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 9.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

FLDM traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 237,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,724. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $267.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

