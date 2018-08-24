FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0567 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. FLO has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $28,266.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 145,965,973 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

