FlappyCoin Trading 92.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLAP)

FlappyCoin (CURRENCY:FLAP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, FlappyCoin has traded down 92.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FlappyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FlappyCoin has a market capitalization of $542,363.00 and $0.00 worth of FlappyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00863963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002856 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011875 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012326 BTC.

About FlappyCoin

FLAP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. FlappyCoin’s total supply is 115,930,905,882 coins. FlappyCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealFlappyCoin . FlappyCoin’s official website is flappycoins.wordpress.com . The Reddit community for FlappyCoin is /r/flappycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlappyCoin Coin Trading

FlappyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlappyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlappyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlappyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

