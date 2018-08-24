Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $844.12 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108,535 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $844,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $200.16 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $147.98 and a 12 month high of $207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market cap of $228.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.54.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

