First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,363,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,296,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 111.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $4,219,004.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,467.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $47,055.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $31,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,200 shares of company stock worth $23,036,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $70.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.48 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.