First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in CIGNA Co. (CI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 108,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in CIGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in CIGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in CIGNA by 3,122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in CIGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. CIGNA Co. has a twelve month low of $163.02 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIGNA news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $177.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,281.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,909.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $46,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.77.

CIGNA Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

