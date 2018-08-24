First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 12,505 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $3,804,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $136.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of -0.03. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $139.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

