First National Financial Corp (FN) Director Purchases C$15,400.00 in Stock

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Director Moray Tawse acquired 1,100 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$15,400.00.

Moray Tawse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Moray Tawse acquired 4,800 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.92 per share, with a total value of C$66,816.00.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$29.85 on Friday. First National Financial Corp has a 1 year low of C$25.34 and a 1 year high of C$29.99.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). First National Financial had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “c$29.19” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.30.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.

