First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $141.97 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.87 and a twelve month high of $143.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

