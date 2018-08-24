First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $987,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 70.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $170.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $171.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.