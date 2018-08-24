First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 126,554 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $108.30 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $108.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

