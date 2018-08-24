First Hawaiian (FHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of FHB opened at $29.18 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In related news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $555,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,396,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,107.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

