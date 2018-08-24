First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,015 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,592,711.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $219,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,731. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

