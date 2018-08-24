First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 136.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,708.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Howard Weil began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dominion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

