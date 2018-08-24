First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,204,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,940,000 after acquiring an additional 120,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20.

