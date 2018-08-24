Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Invests $269,000 in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 5,188,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,926,000 after acquiring an additional 438,040 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 228,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.20 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In other news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,013,115.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,462.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

