Financial Comparison: Torchmark (TMK) and Citizens (CIA)

Torchmark (NYSE: CIA) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Torchmark and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchmark 3 3 1 0 1.71 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Torchmark presently has a consensus price target of $84.29, indicating a potential downside of 3.95%. Given Torchmark’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Torchmark is more favorable than Citizens.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Torchmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Torchmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Torchmark has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Torchmark pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Citizens does not pay a dividend. Torchmark pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Torchmark has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Torchmark and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchmark 36.13% 11.23% 2.77% Citizens -17.33% -19.34% -2.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Torchmark and Citizens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchmark $4.16 billion 2.38 $1.45 billion $4.82 18.21 Citizens $252.62 million 1.53 -$38.12 million N/A N/A

Torchmark has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Summary

Torchmark beats Citizens on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Supplemental Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, electronic media, and insert media. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents. This segment offers its products through third-party marketing organizations and independent marketing consultants. The Home Service Insurance segment provides pre-need, final expense, and ordinary and industrial life insurance services; and annuities, as well as limited liability property policies to middle and lower income individuals in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This segment markets its products through funeral homes and independent agents, as well as through a home service marketing distribution system. Citizens, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

