Financial Comparison: Horace Mann Educators (HMN) & Loews (L)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: L) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

99.3% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Loews shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 14.89% 5.90% 0.75% Loews 8.15% 4.11% 1.21%

Dividends

Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Horace Mann Educators pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loews pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Loews’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.17 billion 1.60 $169.45 million $1.74 26.29 Loews $13.74 billion 1.14 $1.16 billion $2.86 17.28

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators. Loews is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Horace Mann Educators and Loews, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00 Loews 0 2 1 0 2.33

Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.01%. Loews has a consensus price target of $53.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.39%. Given Loews’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Volatility and Risk

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loews beats Horace Mann Educators on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company owns and operates 17 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships; and 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersible rigs. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,880 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.