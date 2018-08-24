Financial Analysis: Purple Innovation (PRPL) vs. Kimball International Inc Class B (KBAL)

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: KBAL) and Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Innovation and Kimball International Inc Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation N/A -36.07% -3.06% Kimball International Inc Class B 5.16% 21.20% 12.35%

Kimball International Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Purple Innovation does not pay a dividend. Kimball International Inc Class B has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Purple Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Kimball International Inc Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of Purple Innovation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Kimball International Inc Class B shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Purple Innovation and Kimball International Inc Class B, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kimball International Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Purple Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.79%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than Kimball International Inc Class B.

Volatility & Risk

Purple Innovation has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball International Inc Class B has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Purple Innovation and Kimball International Inc Class B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation N/A N/A $800,000.00 N/A N/A Kimball International Inc Class B $669.93 million 0.97 $37.50 million N/A N/A

Kimball International Inc Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation.

Summary

Kimball International Inc Class B beats Purple Innovation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

About Kimball International Inc Class B

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

