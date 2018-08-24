Financial Analysis: IAMGOLD (IAG) & Yamana Gold (AUY)

IAMGOLD (NYSE: AUY) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD 2.54% 2.56% 1.84% Yamana Gold -15.63% 3.49% 1.77%

Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. IAMGOLD does not pay a dividend. Yamana Gold pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IAMGOLD and Yamana Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 0 5 3 0 2.38 Yamana Gold 0 3 8 0 2.73

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 88.80%. Yamana Gold has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.81%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

IAMGOLD has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAMGOLD and Yamana Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.09 billion 1.68 $501.60 million $0.06 65.67 Yamana Gold $1.80 billion 1.40 -$194.40 million $0.08 33.38

IAMGOLD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yamana Gold. Yamana Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAMGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa. It holds interests in various other projects, including the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Siribaya project in Mali; the Loma Larga project in southern Ecuador; and the Eastern Borosi project in Northeast Nicaragua. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

