Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $151.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $120.78 and a 52 week high of $152.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

