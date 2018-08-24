Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 14,974 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 368.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD opened at $49.43 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $52.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.