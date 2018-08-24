Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 123,820 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Argus began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

