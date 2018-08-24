Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) received a €17.00 ($19.32) price target from stock analysts at Commerzbank in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 144.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.02 ($22.75).

BIT:F opened at €6.94 ($7.89) on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of €5.86 ($6.66) and a fifty-two week high of €9.08 ($10.32).

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.