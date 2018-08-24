FedEx Co. (FDX) Holdings Reduced by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.1% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 14,866.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 174.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $244.47 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

