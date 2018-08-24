Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 434.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 215,419 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $33,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $152,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $202,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $207,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $2,381,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,976. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $134.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

