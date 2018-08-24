FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4,274.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 108,580 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.02 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

