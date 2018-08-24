FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,818 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,405,735 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $594,305,000 after acquiring an additional 506,727 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 202,472 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,988,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $97.80 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $91.70 and a twelve month high of $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Bank of America lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

