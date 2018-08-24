FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 240,780 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240,780 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

