FB Financial (FBK) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FB Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3129247301421 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FBK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.28.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other FB Financial news, insider James W. Ayers sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $19,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

