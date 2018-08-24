Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Assured Guaranty (AGO) Share Price

Media stories about Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Assured Guaranty earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8654238936127 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE AGO opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.37. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.91 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 13,361 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $503,709.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

