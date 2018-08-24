Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect OHA Investment (OHAI) Stock Price

News articles about OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OHA Investment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5340403447116 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ OHAI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.52. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,426. OHA Investment has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of OHA Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations.

