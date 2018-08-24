Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.19). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,387.53% and a negative return on equity of 95.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,903,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,716 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,655,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,476 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,296,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,770,000. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,579,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,508. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.
