Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.19). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,387.53% and a negative return on equity of 95.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,903,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,716 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,655,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,476 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,296,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,770,000. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,579,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,508. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.