Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) Position Lifted by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 215,031 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. ZPR Investment Management bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.44. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMNB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

