Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 1,013 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,912.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $1,749,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.