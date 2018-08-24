Fang (SFUN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Fang (NYSE:SFUN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fang earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 47.4161612923121 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fang from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

NYSE:SFUN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. 7,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,119. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.50 and a beta of 0.83. Fang has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.68 million. Fang had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Fang’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Fang will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

