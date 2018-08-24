Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) CEO Sells $20,766,000.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $20,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 120,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $20,706,000.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 157,300 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $27,288,404.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $38,014,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $37,380,000.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 420,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $76,708,800.00.

On Monday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 218,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.07, for a total transaction of $39,909,260.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $38,944,500.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $37,298,100.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,128 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $23,254,166.24.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,400 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.93, for a total transaction of $23,760,582.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $172.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $501.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

